The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 14-year-old Liz Ramos. Ramos left her residence on Friday, March 5, 2021 at approximately 5 a.m. and has not been seen since.

She has no known medical conditions.

Ramos is 4 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone has seen Ramos or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.