MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing man.
Police say 28-year-old Anthony Phillips was last seen on Dauphin Street near Sage Avenue last week by a family member. Police say he is known to frequent the downtown area as well.
Phillips has a mental health illness. His family is concerned for his safety.
He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
If anyone has seen Phillips or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
