MPD needs the public's help locating 40-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell.
Police say Bell has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
According to police, Bell was last seen on Saturday, March 28 at approximately 2:00 p.m. when she left her residence located in the 6600 block of Hounds Run South headed to the grocery store.
The say she was driving a 2015 White Jeep Patriot Al.(Tag- 2CK1373). According to police, she was wearing black Umbro shorts and a red t-shirt.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call (251) 208-7211; you can remain anonymous.
