MOBILE, Ala. - MPD needs the public’s help locating two missing females juveniles.
Somolia and London were last seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at approximately 8:38 p.m., in the area of 659 Rickarby Street.
Somolia and London were also last seen wearing school uniforms, a red polo style shirts and dark blue pants.
If anybody knows there whereabouts, please call (251)208-7211 immediately.
