MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A couple of teenagers escaped Mobile Police tonight after shots were fired around the Lansdowne neighborhood.
They say the two ran into the nearby woods.
Justin Maxie was doing a little yard work when he caught the beginning of the manhunt.
"It was about 3:30, 4 o'clock. Two guys came walking down the street and went in the woods and started shooting. They shot about six times, five or six times, and then I saw the police officer. He went in and started chasing them and ever since then it's just been crazy."
MPD set up a a perimeter from Government to the Lansdowne and Medford Drive intersection looking for suspects in the woods.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with a k-9 unit was also on scene.
Maxie said, "There's a creek and then there's a big opening. People go back there and ride four-wheelers and do all kinds of stuff like that but nobody ever shoots."
After about two hours, Mobile Police suspended the search, turning up empty handed.
Maxie said he'll be a little more alert.
"Don't mess with me, I won't mess with you," he said.
The suspects got away but FOX10 News was told Mobile Police may have found the gun they were shooting. That was not been confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.