MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is looking for help to snatch an alleged purse thief.
The suspect took the victim’s credit cards and used them at several locations, that including more than $525 in merchandise at a Walmart.
If you know anything about this or who the suspect is, you are asked to call Mobile Police.
