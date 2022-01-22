MPD confirms 3 shot on Johnston Avenue Friday MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police confirm three people were shot on Johnston Avenue Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding a Friday night shooting that injured two people and killed one man to come forward.

When officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Johnston Avenue, the found a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. While on the scene, officers located another 26-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Tawanne Lucas died from his injuries, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional details are be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, MPD said.

Anyone has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.