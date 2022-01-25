MOBILE, Ala. – After a yearlong investigation, the Mobile Police Department seized $100,000 worth of cocaine and 13 firearms in a drug raid Tuesday morning.
Officers executed a search warrant at at a home in the 6200 block of Rester Road, where 44-year-old Marcus Dryer was arrested.
Dryer, who police said has a criminal history of narcotics dating back to 1998, was found in possession of 1 kilo and 33 ounces of powder cocaine with a street value of $100,000 and 12 ounces of marijuana worth $1,500, according to authorities.
Five long guns and eight handguns were seized, including one firearms stolen from Prichard’s jurisdiction, MPD said.
Authorities also confiscated a 2011 Dodge Ram, 2021 Dodge Ram and 2018 Lexus.
Dryer faces trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree and receiving stolen property second degree charges.
