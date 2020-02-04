Mobile Police Department needs the public's help in their search for a dangerous man who they say robbed 4 different black women over the age of 60 in Toulminville within a span of 2 weeks.
Police said the suspect's description in all 4 robberies is similar. MPD described him as,
"a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6’1” tall, skinny build, wearing a black or gray hoodie, 16 years old to early 20s, wearing a mask that only covers his lower face, black shoes and black pants."
MPD said he's most likely walking.
Meantime, neighbors in the area where the incidents happened are terrified at the thought of it happening to them.
"Its kind of scary," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "My aunts is 80 and 90. The ladies are old over there."
The first incident happened last Wednesday on Jones Avenue. Investigators said a woman was sitting in her car when a man walked up to her and carjacked her.
Friday her car was found abandoned on Osage Avenue.
The second and third crimes happened in Africatown on Edwards street. In the first incident, detectives say a woman was getting out of her car when a man walked up to her and demanded her money at gunpoint. The man was last seen by her walking down Edwards street.
10 minutes later, MPD said a man knocked on the door of a home on the same block of Edwards street. Detectives said the victims came to the door and the man held them at gunpoint, demanding their property. He left the area in the vehicle stolen Wednesday, police say.
Monday, the latest and most dangerous robbery happened on Kooiman street. Detectives said an elderly woman was getting out of her car and a man came up to her with a gun and demanded her purse. He left the area and headed towards Osage street, detectives said.
It's unclear when but at some point during Monday night's robbery, MPD said the suspect fired multiple shots.
"They keep on but you know, it's some people around here will take precaution. They better watch what they doing because these people around here are nice people, but they don't play," said Francine Richardson, who's concerned about the senior citizens in the area.
If you know anything that could help, call Mobile Police.
MPD is urging residents to be more vigilant and observant and to report anything suspicious.
