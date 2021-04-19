MOBILE, Ala. – In an effort to prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, the Mobile Police Department is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th Take Back Day.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can bring prescription drugs for disposal to police headquarters at 2460 Government Blvd. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Mobile Police Department will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted provided lithium batteries are removed. But, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Be sure to scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect identity and the privacy of personal health information.

The Drug Education Council will also be out to assist the Mobile Police Department with Take Back Day.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is part of the efforts by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce addiction and prevent overdose deaths.