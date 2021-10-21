UPDATE: Mobile Police say the suspect has died as a result of his self-inflicted injuries.

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile tell FOX10 News a shooting this morning on Ann Street at Azalea Street was connected to the investigation of a Midtown Mobile shooting that happened Wednesday.

Authorities say a person who is believed to have been connected to the Wednesday shooting shot himself this morning. His condition is not known.

FOX10 News is working to get additional information about the incident.

A man working on a Blair Avenue home as a floor contractor was shot and wounded Wednesday. That worker, Louis Dixon, was confronted and held at gunpoint after being threatened to hand over his car keys.