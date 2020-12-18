Mobile Fire Rescue confirms reports of a shooting on Short Van Liew Rd near Dauphin Island parkway.
According to Mobile Fire Rescue there were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds one male approximately 40 yeas-old and one female approximately 25 years-old. Both victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
According to Mobile police it is believed the shooting is domestic related. We will work to gather more information as Mobile Police continue their investigation.
