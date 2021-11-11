MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot victim in the area of the 1700 block of Springhill Avenue late this morning.
A police spokeswoman told FOX10 News the victim was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes available, she said.
Mobile Infirmary went into lockdown briefly because of the shooting on Springhill Avenue, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The lockdown has been lifted.
This is a developing story.
