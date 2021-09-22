MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile say that on Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cottrell Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police officers were advised an unknown male had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting on Cottrell. While securing the scene, police officers were able to locate and detain a subject at the residence.

Through the course of the investigation, police say, a detective determined the male victim and known subject were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical earlier that day that resulted in the victim being shot in the upper left thigh. However, the victim did not seek treatment.

Police say the victim returned to the location to retrieve personal belongings when an unknown male opened fire, and the victim was struck several times. The victim drove himself to the hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Vinecia Brown, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault.

Police are actively searching for the unknown male responsible for the second shooting incident.