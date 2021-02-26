MOBILE, Ala. – On Friday, February 26, at approximately 5:29 p.m., police responded to The Shoppes at Bel Air, in reference to a shot fired inside the mall.

Upon arrival, officers located witnesses and they stated that a male suspect was inside of the mall when his handgun fell out of his pocket and discharged when it hit the floor.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

No one was injured