MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A two-year-old boy in Mobile is dead after a shooting at a motel.
The call came in just after 8 a.m. from the Red Roof Inn near Dauphin and I-65.
Mobile Police haven't released his identity yet.
They also aren't saying right now how the child may have been shot, or if they're looking for suspects.
But they were at the motel for hours collecting evidence.
Early on, police put yellow tape across the entrances to rooms 126 and 127, and investigators went in and out.
Later, investigators opened the doors to both rooms and you could see what appeared to be a shoe on the floor of one of the rooms.
Investigators also knocked on doors of some of the nearby rooms and talked to guests.
Thomas Cholar was one of the people they talked to, and he said there were people in the parking lot.
He told FOX10 News, "I was just waking up and the dog started barking, but he was barking at them out here."
Cholar went on to say, "Basically, I just heard some people outside, people just yelling 'Call 911.' I never heard 'Go inside', or any of that. I didn't know that it was even a gunshot until after the questioned me. Really that's it. Heard a car take off."
And, at first, Cholar says he didn't know about the most tragic aspect of the case.
He said, "It was horrible. But that was until, maybe they questioned me an hour and a half, or when they questioned me a little while ago. I didn't know it was a child until then."
If you have any information or saw something suspicious, call Mobile Police.
EARLIER STORY:
The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate Thursday afternoon after the shooting of a young child at the Red Roof Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road near Dauphin Street.
The victim has been identified as a two-year old, and police have confirmed that the child has died as a result of his injuries.
The report of the shooting came at about 8:25 a.m.
At the motel, Rooms 126 and 127 were sealed off by police with yellow crime tape.
