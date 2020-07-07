MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department, a 15-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a confrontation over stolen fake eyelashes led to her suffering a cut to the head.
Authorities say officers responded to Peppertree Apartments at 6070 Sperry Road on Monday at approximately 10:37 p.m. for a complaint involving, "a female stabbed in the head."
They say once officers arrived on the scene, it was revealed that a 16-year-old female and the victim went to the apartment complex where they started a fight with a 20-year-old female and 14-year-old female over stolen fake eyelashes.
The 16-year-old was transported to Strickland Youth Center and the 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. They say she will also be transported to Strickland following her recovery.
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department. Other crimes reported that day are listed below:
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling east on Halls Mall Road. Officers got behind the vehicle and the driver pulled over onto Fleetwood Drive. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a digital scale with residue. Robert McCants, 36, was arrested. McCants also had an active felony warrant for assault second out of DeKalb County, Georgia.
Burglary 2nd
On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 10:22 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of McLaughlin Drive in reference to an assault. The victim stated the subject unlawfully entered her residence early in the morning and when confronted a verbal altercation become physical. Officers went to the hospital to speak with the subject, who had minor injuries on his head. He stated he did not remember going to the victim’s residence due to being intoxicated. Kenneth Sims, 41, was arrested.
Domestic Violence 2nd
On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 11 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Dauphin Street in reference to a domestic altercation. The victim stated the subject left the scene in her vehicle with her 7-month-old child and when she attempted to stop him from leaving, he struck her in the head with a handgun and when she tried to stop him again he backed the vehicle into her leg and left the scene. The subject was located and taken into custody. Jerome Bartholomew, 29, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 10:38 p.m., police were dispatched to Mobile Infirmary for one shot at Newhouse Park, 2960 Alston Drive. It was reported that the victim was sitting alone in the park smoking with he was shot to his knee. The victim did not give much information on what really happened. Further investigation is being conducted on this incident.
Medical Emergency - Drowning
On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Winston Road in reference to a medical emergency call. The mother told the officers that her 2-year-old boy, along with other children, was playing in the front yard of the residence. The children ran to the back of the residence. A short time later, one of the children came running to the front yard and told the mother that her son was in the pool. The mother found him unconscious. MFRD responded and revived the boy. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
