MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police investigators in Mobile say a stolen truck was used to smash an ATM from which money was stolen.
This happened prior to 5 a.m. today at the New Horizons Credit Union at 6320 Airport Blvd.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.