MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the robbery last week of a Subway restaurant.
Police say George E. Dixon, 37, was identified as the suspect in the robbery, and then found and arrested today.
Records show Dixon was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail shortly after 10 a.m. on a first-degree robbery charge.
Police say it was at about 8:17 p.m. a week ago, on Aug. 5, when officers responded to the Subway at 5565 Old Shell Road after a robbery was reported. Upon arrival, police officers discovered an unknown male had entered the store, implied he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money.
After taking the money, the subject left the store heading south on foot, police said.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
