MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday, January 14, 2021 based on a follow up investigation into the murder of 66-year-old William Anthony Hall that occurred on October 14, 2016, MPD was able to identify a murder suspect.
According to MPD, 33-year-old Tenereo Rowser was identified as the suspect.
Overnight, Rowser was located, arrested and charged with murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.