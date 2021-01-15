Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday, January 14, 2021 based on a follow up investigation into the murder of 66-year-old William Anthony Hall that occurred on October 14, 2016, MPD was able to identify a murder suspect.

According to MPD, 33-year-old Tenereo Rowser was identified as the suspect.

Overnight, Rowser was located, arrested and charged with murder.

