MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at approximately 8:54 a.m., police responded to Midtown Oaks Apartments on Dauphin Wood Drive in reference to a domestic altercation.

The victim stated that the subject, an ex-boyfriend, forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her with a cast iron skillet.

The subject was taken into custody.

According to MPD, he also had a glass pipe and some marijuana in his possession.

Alexzandir Scott, 30 was arrested.