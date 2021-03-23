MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at approximately 8:54 a.m., police responded to Midtown Oaks Apartments on Dauphin Wood Drive in reference to a domestic altercation.
The victim stated that the subject, an ex-boyfriend, forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her with a cast iron skillet.
The subject was taken into custody.
According to MPD, he also had a glass pipe and some marijuana in his possession.
Alexzandir Scott, 30 was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.