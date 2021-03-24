MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at approximately 12:39 a.m., police responded to Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road, in reference to several people fighting.
The victims said that they were approached by a group of people who then attacked them.
MPD states two of the victims were then struck in the head with a hammer, injuring them.
Though according to MPD, the injuries were not life-threatening.
Charletta Deeds was arrested.
