MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) According to Mobile Police a suspect in an attempted murder shot and killed himself.
According to MPD officers responded to a call of one shot in the 2500 block of Halls Mill Road around 11:25 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on the scene the found a woman with an apparent gun shot wound. The suspect who had allegedly shot the woman fled from the scene in his vehicle when the police had arrived.
According to Mobile Police officers pursued the suspect back to the location. As the officers approached the suspect's vehicle he fired one shot which was self inflicted. Officers returned fire hitting the rear bumper of the vehicle. The suspect then turned the weapon on himself and fired the fatal shot. The suspect vehicle then crashed into a church.
According to MPD the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was shot was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.
The suspect and the victim have not been identified.
