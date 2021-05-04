MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in a cold case murder dating back to 1988.

On Jan. 23, 1988, police began the investigation into the murder of 69-year-old Stella McCrary on Burton Avenue in Mobile. No arrest was made during the initial investigation.

In March this year, according to the MPD, Mobile police cold case detectives began reinvestigating this case.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered 65-year-old Anthony Hayes as a suspect, police said.

Hayes was arrested Monday in Arizona and is awaiting extradition