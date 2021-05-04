MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in a cold case murder dating back to 1988.
On Jan. 23, 1988, police began the investigation into the murder of 69-year-old Stella McCrary on Burton Avenue in Mobile. No arrest was made during the initial investigation.
In March this year, according to the MPD, Mobile police cold case detectives began reinvestigating this case.
Through the investigation, detectives discovered 65-year-old Anthony Hayes as a suspect, police said.
Hayes was arrested Monday in Arizona and is awaiting extradition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.