MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 24-year-old Mobile man is locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail on Thanksgiving after leading police on a chase Wednesday night and striking a police vehicle during that pursuit, police said.

Michael D. West is charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said it was about 7:34 p.m. when officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Broad Street and Saint Anthony Street. The vehicle pulled over, and as officers approached, the driver sped away, police said.

According to the MPD, West was the driver of the vehicle who led officers on a short pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect made a U-turn and struck an officer's vehicle, police said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a stop at in the 1900 block of Telegraph Road. Police said West exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A short foot chase ensued, and the officer deployed his taser and placed West into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said officers recovered a backpack tossed by West during the foot pursuit, which contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.