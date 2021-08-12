MOBILE, Ala. --After a shooting on Good Pay Street, MPD states the suspect has surrendered to law enforcement after being featured on the news.
Thaddeus Williams, 37, was taken into custody and booked at Metro Jail.
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Pecan Street at Good Pay Street in reference to one shot.
Through the course of the investigation, the detective determined a known male subject came up to the victim with a gun.
The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene before police officers arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
