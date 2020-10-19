MOBILE, Ala. – In an effort to prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the Mobile Police Department is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.
Officials say on Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can bring their pills for disposal to police headquarters located at 2460 Government Blvd.
Liquids, needles, or sharps are not accepted, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
They ask that you scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. Officials say this will help to protect identity and the privacy of personal health information.
Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs. Unused or expired prescription medications can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, thus becoming a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The Drug Education Council will also be out to assist with Take Back Day.
