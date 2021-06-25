MOBILE, Ala. --Today, according to Mobile Police, a teen suspect was arrested for the killing of other teen.
The suspect, Jacorius McDonald, 17 was captured by U.S. Marshals.
The Mobile Police Department released the identify of the homicide victim in a shooting this past Saturday.
It was at 12:28 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the shooting on Brill Road.
Police say that upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Harold Jordan III with apparent gunshot wounds.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.