MOBILE, Ala. --Today, according to Mobile Police, a teen suspect was arrested for the killing of other teen.

The suspect, Jacorius McDonald, 17 was captured by U.S. Marshals.

The Mobile Police Department released the identify of the homicide victim in a shooting this past Saturday.

It was at 12:28 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the shooting on Brill Road.

Police say that upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Harold Jordan III with apparent gunshot wounds.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.