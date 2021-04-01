MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says 17-year-old Jaravien Allen-White was arrested and charged with felony murder for his alleged involvement in the murder of Bradley Nall.
He was arrested Wednesday.
Several other people have been charged in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Nall, which took place Jan. 30 in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive.
