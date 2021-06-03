MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Thursday morning announced that a teenager has been arrested and charged with the murder of another teen.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Wesley Lane in the Greenwich Hills neighborhood of Mobile.

Through their investigation, police homicide detectives determined that Jerome Garmon, 16, was responsible for the death of Jamarion Lee, 15, police said, and have also determined that these two juveniles were known to each other.