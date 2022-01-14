MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police say a teenager tried to make a run for it in a stolen rental car.

Jamayal Williams, 18, of Eight Mile remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday on charges of first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude police.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police observed a known stolen vehicle on Farnell Drive. The vehicle was a white Volvo that is owned by Hertz Rental and had been rented by a Mobile resident. The driver sped away in an attempt to evade police, authorities said.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Vermillion Drive.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was soon apprehended.