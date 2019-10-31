UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News the 17-year-old who made threats via social media to shoot up several schools in Mobile County has escaped custody. Officers are actively searching for him in the Toulminville area.
EARLIER STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has taken into custody a juvenile responsible for making threats against Mobile County schools via social media, police said.
Police told FOX10 News Thursday morning that "in reference to the threats made against several schools" investigators have taken one youth into custody and interviewed another.
A 17-year-old boy was transported to Strickland Youth Center, according to the MPD's LaDerrick DuBose.
Police also have interviewed a second male juvenile in connection to the investigation, DuBose said.
Mobile County Schools released the following Thursday morning:
"Overnight, a teenager was arrested for creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward some of our high schools. The social media posts featured clowns and were meant as a Halloween prank. However, we take all threats seriously. We worked with the Mobile Police Department and the FBI to solve this case. There is no longer a threat to these schools. Please let this be a reminder that no one should ever make a threat toward any school, even as a joke. If you do, law enforcement will find you and arrest you."
