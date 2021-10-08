MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A boy suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder Thursday night near Alba and Gayle streets.

Police say it happened during an altercation with two other teens. Investigators say the victim knew one of the suspects but not the other.

When they began to argue, police say, the teen who was unknown to the victim beat him with the butt of his gun before shooting him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police say.

The MPD asks that if you know anything about this incident, give police a call.