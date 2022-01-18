MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 17-year-old hurt.
We're told it happened around 9:30 Monday night on Moot Avenue, near McRae Avenue, which is not far from Halls Mill Road.
Police say the victim told them he was standing in his front yard when an unknown male walked up and fired several shots at him.
The teen was taken to a hospital, and police say his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
