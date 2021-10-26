MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Departments says that early this morning officers responded to the Bryant Bank at 6151 Airport Blvd. in reference to an alarm on the ATM.
This was about 1:21 a.m.
Upon arrival,e officers discovered unknown suspects connected their vehicle to the ATM, pulled it open and removed an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say this is an active investigation.
