Best Buy burglary

Mobile police officers investigate a burglary that was discovered Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Best Buy store in Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a burglary that was discovered Tuesday morning at the Best Buy store in Mobile.

The store is in McGowin Park. The MPD tells FOX10 News a number of items were stolen.

Police say two unknown subjects entered the store at about 11:44 p.m. Monday and removed items from the premises.

They say the thieves entered the building through the roof, and they targeted Apple products.

