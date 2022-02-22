MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a burglary that was discovered Tuesday morning at the Best Buy store in Mobile.
The store is in McGowin Park. The MPD tells FOX10 News a number of items were stolen.
Police say two unknown subjects entered the store at about 11:44 p.m. Monday and removed items from the premises.
They say the thieves entered the building through the roof, and they targeted Apple products.
