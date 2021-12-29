MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two children were wounded by gunfire late Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.
This happened shortly before midnight in the 500 block of Clark Street.
Responding officers discovered a 9-year-old and 6-year old juvenile had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said one of the victims was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and the other by ambulance for injuries to the shoulder and ankle.
The police department is working to identify a person of interest. The MPD said this an ongoing investigation.
