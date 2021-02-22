MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested two 18-year-olds after a shooting on Clubhouse Road on Sunday, February 21.

According to officials, the victim told officers they were standing in the front yard when the suspects drove by in a grey Dodge Charger and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say officers observed the suspect's vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway near Old Military Road, conducted a traffic stop and detained two suspects.

A firearm was discovered on the back seat of the vehicle along with two spent casings. Karl Norwood, 18 and JaJuan Crumpton, 18 were arrested. They face assault 2nd charges.