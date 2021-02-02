MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say on Tuesday, February 2, at approximately 2:24 a.m., officers were in the area of Christ United Methodist Church (6101 Grelot Road) and noticed a U-Haul van parked near a wooded area in the parking lot.
They say officers approached the vehicle and discovered that is was occupied by a female subject, later identified as 28-year-old Kristen Dees.
Officials say the license plate confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Albuquerque, NM.
Police say Dees was arrested for a previous warrant for no seatbelt. This investigation is ongoing.
The below crimes are a part of the Mobile Police Department's Overnight Crime Recap:
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Violation, Attempting to Elude
On Monday, February 1, 2021 at approximately 9:36a.m., police initiated a traffic stop in reference to a stolen vehicle on St Stephens Road near First Avenue. When officers initiated their lights and sirens the suspect sped off and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a power pole. He was taken into custody. The suspect is currently being evaluated at the hospital. When released he will be charged with the above charges.
Domestic Violence 3rd (X2), Assault 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Monday, February 1, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Vienna Avenue in reference to a domestic altercation. The female threw a hot liquid on the known male during a verbal dispute. The male shot into her unoccupied vehicle prior to leaving the scene. Bryan Freeman, 35 and Shaketa Timmons, 32 were arrested.
Traffic Crash (Serious Injury)
On Monday, February 2, 2021 at approximately 10:41 a.m., police responded to the area of Halls Mill Road near Varner Drive in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a male driver suffering from major injuries as a result of striking a tree. According to hospital staff the victim possibly suffered from a medical emergency which resulted in him losing control of his vehicle.
Burglary 1st
On Monday, February 1, 2021at approximately 6:25 p.m., police responded to Sophia’s Landing Apartments, 1400 Azalea Road, in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that the known suspect forced their way into her apartment and assaulted her. As the suspects were fleeing, one of the suspects displayed a firearm. The victim received bruises but did not require medical attention. This investigation is ongoing.
Burglary 2nd, Child Endangerment
On Monday, February 2, 2021 at approximately 10:55 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of McGough Drive, in reference to a burglary in progress. The victim stated that the female suspect forced her way inside of her residence with a male juvenile. When officers arrived, they took the suspect and the juvenile into custody. The juvenile was placed in a temporary foster home. Kenyatta Osborne, 27 was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.