MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police have started a homicide investigation after finding a man with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
According to MPD, officers responded to a call of one shot at an address in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim deceased.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Bradly Nall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.