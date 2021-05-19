MOBILE, Ala. --Around 10 p.m. last night, officers responded to 3400 block of Maureen Drive for a report of one shot.
Upon arrival, Mobile Police found an adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.
