MOBILE, Ala. --Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Murrell Lane this afternoon.
According to Mobile Police, a 33 year-old man was shot and his car was stolen.
MPD is now looking for his vehicle.
The car is a silver BMW SUV with scratches on the side.
The victim was taken into surgery and is in critical condition.
