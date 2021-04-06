MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, April 5, 2021 at approximately 7:58 p.m., police responded to Gunn Road near Prince James Drive in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to MPD, the victim said that a known male subject robbed him.
The victim was then transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
