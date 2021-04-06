Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, April 5, 2021 at approximately 7:58 p.m., police responded to Gunn Road near Prince James Drive in reference to one shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to MPD, the victim said that a known male subject robbed him.

The victim was then transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.