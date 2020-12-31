MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at approximately 9:49 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Murrwood Court in reference to an assault.
According to MPD, the male subject and male victim were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical. The subject then grabbed a metal bed frame and struck the victim numerous times causing injury.
MPD states the victim was then transported to the hospital for broken fingers and severe lacerations on his head and arm.
