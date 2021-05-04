MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, a shooting occurred at Dauphin and Hallet Street.
When police arrived, it was found that during a large fight involving at least 10 people, a 28 year old male with a gunshot wound had gone to Mobile Infirmary.
They ask that if anyone has any information, to call 208-7211.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.