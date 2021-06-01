MOBILE, Ala. --On May 28, Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the Walmart located 5245 Rangeline Road for a report of a fire inside of the store.

Upon arrival officers and firefighters discovered an active fire inside of the store and it was extinguished without any injuries.

Investigators with Mobile Fire Rescue began to investigate the incident.

Fire Investigators believe that the fire was started by use of an accelerant and that multiple people are involved in this incident.

They have also confirmed that this incident was connected to the fire at the Walmart on 101 East I-65 Service Road that happened this past Thursday.

According to MPD, this has become a multi-agency investigation including the ATF, the agencies associated with the Gulf Coast Technology Center, and Global Security associated with Walmart.

Several requests have been made for the arrest of a possible suspect on Friday and they can confirm that a man was questioned by detectives and that information is being investigated, but no arrest has been made.

Detectives state they do not have anything that would suggest that any other fires in any other cities are connected to the incidents here in Mobile and this investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, please call Mobile Fire Rescue Department at 208-7311.