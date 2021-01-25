MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the weekend crime recap distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Attempting to Elude, Burglary 3rd
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 1:21 a.m., police responded to Pull-A-Part, 3600 Desirrah Drive South, in reference to a burglary in progress. When officers approached Desirrah Drive they observed a beige colored van turning south onto I-65 Service Road. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the suspect refused to stop. A pursuit ensued to the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive and ended when the driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Nicholas Clark, 39 was arrested.
Theft of Property 1st
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 8:55 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Hurtel Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim stated that he left his vehicle running as he entered the location and an unknown male suspect entered his vehicle and then fled the scene. Officers where in the area and observed the vehicle traveling northbound on McVay Drive. A traffic stop was initiated the vehicle stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. Emanuel Hill, 18 was arrested.
Assault 2nd, Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street in reference to one shot. The victim was located at the 1200 block of Ann Street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing.
Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ DUI
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive West, in reference to a vehicle that struck a parked truck and then fled the scene. The complainant followed the vehicle to the listed location and waited for police. Officers arrived and the witnesses identified the driver of the vehicle. Officers investigated and determined that the driver appeared to be under the influence. Field sobriety test were given and the suspect was taken into custody. Lisa Bedgood, 38 was arrested.
Domestic Violence 2nd, Assault 2nd
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 11:23 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Terrell Road, in reference to report of one struck by a vehicle. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, the suspect, were having an argument and he pushed her out of a moving vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Assault 2nd
On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at approximately 2:10 a.m., police responded to the Knights of Columbus, 1947 Duval Street, in reference to a shooting. Officers located the suspect outside of the building suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was located at the hospital where he was transported by personal vehicle. He stated that he was working as a security guard inside of the location when he attempted to break up a fight between the suspect and another subject. The victim said that the suspect shot him and then exited the building. The suspect was shot by an unknown subject outside of the building. The suspect was transported to the hospital for possible life-threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival. This investigation is ongoing.
Attempting to Elude, Property Damage/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at approximately 3:37 p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Wind Crest Drive and Lake Wind Drive. As the backing officer approached the vehicle the suspect fled the scene and a short pursuit ensued to the 3400 block of Lake Wind Drive. The suspect exited the vehicle on foot and after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody. Lonnie Wheeler, 49 was arrested.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to south Bay Apartments, 649 New Jersey Street, in reference to shots being fired into a vehicle. The victim stated that he heard gunshots the previous night and discovered bullet holes in his truck the next day.
Assault 2nd (X2), Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at approximately 10:26 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Creekway Drive East, in reference to shots fired. The victims stated that a SUV drove by and started shooting at them while they were sitting on the porch. Two of the victims were struck by gunfire as well as a pickup truck that was parked at the location. One of the victims was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle and the other was transported by Mobile Fire Rescue. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.
