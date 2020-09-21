MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is the weekend crime recap distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Identity Theft
On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 100 Florida Street, in reference to a female subject attempting to open an account using a false identification. Officers located the subject. Rebecca Russell, 43, was arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the Econo Lodge, 400 West Interstate 65 Service Road, in reference to a vehicle burglary. The victim stated that she observed two subjects inside of her vehicle and yelled at them. The male subject fled the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the female subject and took her into custody. The male subject came back to the scene and was taken into custody. Catlin Booth, 31, and Taylor Gore, 26, were arrested.
Criminal Trespass 1st, Theft of Services 3rd
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 12:09 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Raven Drive in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject has been living at the vacant residence and using the utilities for approximately three months without permission from the property owners. The subject was located in the bedroom and taken into custody. Quintin Beard, 36, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI, No pistol Permit
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 1:45 P.M., police responded to the Econo Lodge, 156 West Interstate 65 Service Road South, in reference to one armed with a gun and making threats to kill multiple occupants at the hotel. Officer located the vehicle in the area of West I-65 Service Road S. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The subject refused to stop. A pursuit ensued to Government Street and Bayou Street where he struck a Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle driven by a district chief. The subject fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers discovered a handgun and some controlled substance (ecstasy) inside the subject's vehicle. Maurice Lewis, 19, was arrested.
Burglary 2nd, Criminal Mischief 2nd, Domestic Violence 3rd
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Jane Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the subject in the back bedroom and took her into custody. The subject also caused damage to the victim’s vehicle prior to entering the residence by force through a bedroom window. Christina Dixon, 34, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Old Shell Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that he was working security at the location. He said that he heard a noise that sounded like broken glass so he walked around the building with his gun drawn close to his chest to check things out. As he turned the corner, he said an unknown male subject struck him with a blunt object which caused him to fall to the ground and his gun fell out of his hand. The victim said that he and the subject tussled over the gun and it went off shooting him in his vest. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.