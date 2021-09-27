MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue early Monday afternoon.
Police tell FOX10 News a male gunshot victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities were called to the scene just before 1 p.m., between Government and Virginia streets.
FOX10 News will have more on this breaking story when information is available.
