MOBILE, Ala. – With October designated as National Crime Prevention Month, the Mobile Police Department Crime Prevention Unit is inviting the public to participate in its Community Crime Prevention Day on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
It’s an event that includes “Coffee with a Cop” and the host is the Starbucks located at 3451 Spring Hill Avenue. The time is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community Crime Prevention Day is about improving the quality of neighborhood life by giving everyone a role to play in preventing crime. Together with the Crime Prevention Unit, partnering agencies will provide attendees with information for maintaining a safe neighborhood. They will also give personal safety tips and crime prevention tips to safeguard homes.
Everyone gets free Starbucks coffee and sweet treats.
The partnering agencies on-site include ADT, Penelope House, Mobile Recycling Center, Child Advocacy Center, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and Mobile Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
That night, the Crime Prevention Unit is urging residents to turn their porch lights on to show that Mobile neighborhoods are united together to help deter crime.
